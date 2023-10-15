AM Squared Ltd Decreases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.97. 179,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,543. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

