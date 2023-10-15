International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

