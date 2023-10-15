Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Prologis worth $249,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD remained flat at $109.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.