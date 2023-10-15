Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

