iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 740,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

