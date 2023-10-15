Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.