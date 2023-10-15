Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 477,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

KMB opened at $120.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

