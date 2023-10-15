Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.76 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

