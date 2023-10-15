Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

