Howland Capital Management LLC Has $56.28 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 3.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Watsco worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE WSO opened at $382.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average of $351.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.