D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 2.9% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.