Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $37.41 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

