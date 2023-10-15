Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 7,650 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

