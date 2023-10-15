Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.