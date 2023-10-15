Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $41,499,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,952,832 shares of company stock worth $1,138,166,280 over the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

