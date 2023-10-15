Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $12,031,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. 387,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,272. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

