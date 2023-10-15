Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 585,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,283. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

