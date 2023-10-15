Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 120,472 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,472 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.