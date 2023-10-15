Howland Capital Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

