Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

