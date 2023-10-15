Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 126,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,990.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $243.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

