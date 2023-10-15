Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $985,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

