Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 11,268 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Glaukos makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 388,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,361. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,702 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

