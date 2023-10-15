Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics comprises 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126,059 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,752,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,138 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

