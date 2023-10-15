Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,240 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,571,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 855,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

