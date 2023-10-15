TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Boosted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.51. 177,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

