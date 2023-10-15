Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Velo3D worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Velo3D by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,934,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 279,566 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,133,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 2,029,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,133,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 2,029,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,738. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Velo3D had a negative net margin of 111.05% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $33,134.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,066,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $70,712. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

