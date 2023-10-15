Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,688 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,072 shares of company stock worth $8,506,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.