Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,752,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,292 shares of company stock worth $37,138,144. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,791. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

