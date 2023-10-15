Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 49,665 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 499,727 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 340,596 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,786. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.58.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

