Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,212 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 31,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,856,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,984 shares of company stock worth $64,365,297. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.31.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MDB traded down $13.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.68. The stock had a trading volume of 916,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

