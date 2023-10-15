Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,568.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

