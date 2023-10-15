Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $76.97 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $76,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.10. 3,473,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.