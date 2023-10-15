Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $72,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. 1,472,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

