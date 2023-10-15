Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day moving average of $243.22.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

