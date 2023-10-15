Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $59,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.42. 603,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

