Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,280,000 after buying an additional 341,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 2,192,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.26) to GBX 722 ($8.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.79) to GBX 825 ($10.10) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.20.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

