KBC Group NV Sells 305,888 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,888 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $128,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

