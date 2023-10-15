Bray Capital Advisors Has $543,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

