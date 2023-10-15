McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $242.41 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.