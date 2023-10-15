CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

CSX opened at $31.14 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

