Bray Capital Advisors Has $416,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

