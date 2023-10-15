iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $199.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.