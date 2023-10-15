Bray Capital Advisors Sells 812 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,577,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

