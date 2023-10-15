Q3 Asset Management Invests $619,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

ISRG stock opened at $273.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

