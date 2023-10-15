Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

