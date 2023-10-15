Short Interest in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Drops By 25.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 25,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
