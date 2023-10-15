iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

