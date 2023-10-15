EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 1,340 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $180.67 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $201.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

