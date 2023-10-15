EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

